Dr. Harold Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Kessler, MD
Overview of Dr. Harold Kessler, MD
Dr. Harold Kessler, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Kessler works at
Dr. Kessler's Office Locations
-
1
University Infectious Disease-rush University Medical Center600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5865
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessler?
About Dr. Harold Kessler, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730140534
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- London Sch Hygiene & Trop Med|Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler works at
Dr. Kessler speaks Spanish.
Dr. Kessler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.