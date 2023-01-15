Dr. Harold Lawler III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawler III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Lawler III, MD
Overview of Dr. Harold Lawler III, MD
Dr. Harold Lawler III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Lawler III works at
Dr. Lawler III's Office Locations
White Sands Physical Therapy and Aquatics LLC, 7147 CURTISS AVE, Sarasota, FL 34231
3066 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34243
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawler III?
I was a patient of Dr Lawlers for many years, I always had a great experience and he was very informative on my condition. He has been the best doctor I've ever had. Very helpful in treating all of my conditions.
About Dr. Harold Lawler III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1336292705
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawler III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawler III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lawler III works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawler III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
