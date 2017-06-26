Dr. Harold Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Levine, MD
Dr. Harold Levine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Harold G Levine MD74 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 778-6877
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Straightforward, efficient with great support staff. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Harold Levine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1750321295
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks German and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
