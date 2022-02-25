See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brentwood, TN
Dr. Harold Lickey, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (52)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harold Lickey, MD

Dr. Harold Lickey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Lickey works at MaxWell Clinic in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lickey's Office Locations

    Maxwell Clinic
    103 Continental Pl Ste 300, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 370-0091
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Obesity
Anxiety
Insomnia
Obesity
Anxiety

Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 25, 2022
    DR. LICKEY IS A TOP NOTCH INTERNAL MEDICINE HE HAS BEEN MY PCP OVER 10 YEARS CHOOSING DR. LICKEY FOR MY PCP IS THE BEST CHOICE EVER HE IS VERY PROFESSIONAL NEVER RUSHES HE TAKES HIS TIME TO LISTEN TO MY CONCERNS. WHEN I LEAVE A VOICE MESSAGE DR. LICKEY IS ON IT THE SAME DAY. I REALLY DO NOT WANT TO SEARCH FOR ANOTHER PCP DUE TO HIM LEAVING THE PRACTICE BUT I WISH HIM THE BEST OF LUCK ON HIS NEW CHAPTER AND THE STAFF IS VERY FRIENDLY AS WELL AGAIN BEST OF LUCK DR.LICKEY D.HAM
    DEBORAH hAMBRICK — Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Harold Lickey, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1720181738
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale Primary Care Internal Medicine
    • Yale Primary Care Internal Medicine
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Lickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lickey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lickey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lickey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

