Dr. Harold Lickey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harold Lickey, MD
Dr. Harold Lickey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Lickey works at
Dr. Lickey's Office Locations
Maxwell Clinic103 Continental Pl Ste 300, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 370-0091Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lickey?
DR. LICKEY IS A TOP NOTCH INTERNAL MEDICINE HE HAS BEEN MY PCP OVER 10 YEARS CHOOSING DR. LICKEY FOR MY PCP IS THE BEST CHOICE EVER HE IS VERY PROFESSIONAL NEVER RUSHES HE TAKES HIS TIME TO LISTEN TO MY CONCERNS. WHEN I LEAVE A VOICE MESSAGE DR. LICKEY IS ON IT THE SAME DAY. I REALLY DO NOT WANT TO SEARCH FOR ANOTHER PCP DUE TO HIM LEAVING THE PRACTICE BUT I WISH HIM THE BEST OF LUCK ON HIS NEW CHAPTER AND THE STAFF IS VERY FRIENDLY AS WELL AGAIN BEST OF LUCK DR.LICKEY D.HAM
About Dr. Harold Lickey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale Primary Care Internal Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lickey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lickey works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lickey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lickey.
