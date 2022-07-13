Overview

Dr. Harold Loewenstine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Loewenstine works at Uc Health Primary Care (mason) in Mason, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.