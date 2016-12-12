Overview of Dr. Harold Longe, MD

Dr. Harold Longe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Ilorin / Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hancock Regional Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Margaret Mary Health Main Campus.



Dr. Longe works at Central Indiana Cancer Centers in Fishers, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.