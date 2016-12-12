See All Hematologists in Fishers, IN
Dr. Harold Longe, MD

Hematology
3.4 (8)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harold Longe, MD

Dr. Harold Longe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Ilorin / Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hancock Regional Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Margaret Mary Health Main Campus.

Dr. Longe works at Central Indiana Cancer Centers in Fishers, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Longe's Office Locations

    Iu Health Physicians Radiation Oncology (lantern Rd)
    10212 LANTERN RD, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 841-5656
    East Office
    6845 Rama Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 948-1900
    Central Indiana Cancer Centers
    1701 Senate Blvd Ste C6, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 962-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hancock Regional Hospital
  • Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital
  • Margaret Mary Health Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Purpura
Anemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Harold Longe, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326039272
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Ilorin / Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Longe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Longe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Longe has seen patients for Purpura, Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Longe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

