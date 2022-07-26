Dr. Harold Mandell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Mandell, MD
Overview of Dr. Harold Mandell, MD
Dr. Harold Mandell, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Mandell's Office Locations
University of Texas Health Northeast11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 877-7831Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Fort Worth800 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 759-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mandell was very thorough and friendly while explaining my issue
About Dr. Harold Mandell, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760432959
Education & Certifications
- Baylor-Meth Hosp
- Baylor
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
