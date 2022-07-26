Overview of Dr. Harold Mandell, MD

Dr. Harold Mandell, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Mandell works at UTH Medical Drive- Family Medicine in Tyler, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.