Dr. Harold Mermelstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Mermelstein works at Howard Liss, M.D. Rehabilitation Institute in Bronx, NY with other offices in Mount Vernon, NY, Scarsdale, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Cellulitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.