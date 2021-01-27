Overview

Dr. Harold Moore Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Moore Jr works at Shifa Al Asqam Medical Center in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.