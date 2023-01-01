Overview

Dr. Harold Mozwecz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Mozwecz works at Dupage Medical Group Gastroenterology in Naperville, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL, Lisle, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.