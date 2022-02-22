Dr. Harold Neitzschman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neitzschman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Neitzschman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harold Neitzschman, MD
Dr. Harold Neitzschman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Neitzschman works at
Dr. Neitzschman's Office Locations
Harold R Neitzschman , MD1150 Robert Blvd Ste 350, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-3742
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neitzschman saved my life. I was received by him in the E. R. @ the wee hours in a severe septic condition. He retrieved a giant blockage & sent it out for analysis. I would not be here today if not for him! My follow ups in his clinic are always to the point, which I value. THANK YOU DOCTOR!! I refer any who seek solutions to hire you, as their FIRST CHOICE. Sincerely, your loyal fan/patient
About Dr. Harold Neitzschman, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1942357900
Education & Certifications
- La State U/Ochsner
- Charity Hosp-La State U
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
