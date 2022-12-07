Dr. Harold Neyra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neyra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Neyra, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Neyra, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology|New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Specialty Group of Oviedo8400 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 1010A, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 490-1118Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
professional, informative
About Dr. Harold Neyra, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1245510171
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center at Princeton|University Medical Center of Princeton
- St Barnabas Hospital|St. Barnabas Hospital - Bronx, Ny
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology|New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neyra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neyra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neyra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Neyra has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neyra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neyra speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Neyra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neyra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neyra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neyra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.