Overview

Dr. Harold Neyra, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology|New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.



Dr. Neyra works at HCA Florida Oviedo Surgical Specialists in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.