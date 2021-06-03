Dr. Bertil Nilsson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harold Bertil Nilsson, MD
Overview of Dr. Harold Bertil Nilsson, MD
Dr. Harold Bertil Nilsson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Bertil Nilsson's Office Locations
Harold Nilsson M.d. LLC1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 825, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 941-2772
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nilsson Is an excellent Pediatrician. He has been there for my daughter since she was born. He always provided care in the times of us needing medical attention; always squeezed us in for an appointment. My daughter is off to college now and he is providing us with the medical attention and records necessary in making the college transition smooth. Highly recommend Dr. Harold Nilsson!
About Dr. Harold Bertil Nilsson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1174544878
Education & Certifications
- KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertil Nilsson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertil Nilsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertil Nilsson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertil Nilsson.
