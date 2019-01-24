See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Harold Pearson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harold Pearson, MD

Dr. Harold Pearson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.

Dr. Pearson works at East Coast Hospital Inpatient Specialists Plc in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pearson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Coast Hospital Inpatient Specialists Plc
    2500 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 101, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 966-7410

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum

Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 24, 2019
Dr. Pearson did my son's surgery on his left shoulder and it was a great experience, the staff was so nice, office clean, the doctor drew pictures of what he was doing, I will give him a 5 star.
Scott Hibbss in Casselberry, FL — Jan 24, 2019
About Dr. Harold Pearson, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649231903
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Board Certifications
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harold Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pearson works at East Coast Hospital Inpatient Specialists Plc in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pearson’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

