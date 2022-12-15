Overview of Dr. Harold Pretorius, MD

Dr. Harold Pretorius, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Pretorius works at Harold T Pretorius MD, PhD in Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.