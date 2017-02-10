Overview of Dr. Harold Rainwater, MD

Dr. Harold Rainwater, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Rainwater works at Valley Urology in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.