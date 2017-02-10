Dr. Harold Rainwater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainwater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Rainwater, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
Valley Urology Inc.6113 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 438-2777
I've been going to Dr Rainwater for years. He is sharp, like you want a physician to be, yet he is down to earth and a great listener who is open to your input on your medical care.
- University Of Southern California
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
