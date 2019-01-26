See All Urologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Harold Reed, MD

Urology
3.3 (22)
Map Pin Small Stuart, FL
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harold Reed, MD

Dr. Harold Reed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Reed works at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart, FL with other offices in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
    200 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 461-4000
  2. 2
    Lee A Gibstein MD PA
    1111 Kane Concourse Ste 311, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 865-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ambiguous Genitalia
Erectile Dysfunction
Gender Dysphoria
Ambiguous Genitalia
Erectile Dysfunction
Gender Dysphoria

Ambiguous Genitalia Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Male Genital Conditions Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Jan 26, 2019
very compassionate and careing
STEPHANIE in MCALLEN, TX — Jan 26, 2019
Photo: Dr. Harold Reed, MD
About Dr. Harold Reed, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 57 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295847457
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Bellevue Hospital Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Rochester
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harold Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.