Dr. Harold Rees, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harold Rees, MD

Dr. Harold Rees, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Rees works at Loyola University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation in Maywood, IL with other offices in River Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rees' Office Locations

  1
    Loyola University Medical Center Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-3280
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Loyola University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation
    7617 NORTH AVE, River Forest, IL 60305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 584-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Drainage
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Avascular Necrosis
Joint Drainage
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Avascular Necrosis

Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Artificial Hip Joint Damage Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Preferred Network Access
    • SelectHealth
    • UniCare
    • Union Health Service
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 07, 2019
    How old are you. Trying to determine if my dad, who is 84 years old, should get a THA or just treat the pain with cortisone injections every 90 days.
    BWM — Jul 07, 2019
    About Dr. Harold Rees, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457472284
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital/Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pa
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Rees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rees has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rees has seen patients for Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rees.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

