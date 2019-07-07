Overview of Dr. Harold Rees, MD

Dr. Harold Rees, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Rees works at Loyola University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation in Maywood, IL with other offices in River Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.