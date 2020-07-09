Dr. Harold Reeves II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Reeves II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harold Reeves II, MD
Dr. Harold Reeves II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Reeves II' Office Locations
Metrolina Neurological Assoc PA200 Herlong Ave S Ste H, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 366-6135
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am not interested in my physician being my best friend nor spending oodles of time with me. I want a knowledgeable and caring physician who explains things in terms I get. Love his staff.
About Dr. Harold Reeves II, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1508890294
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeves II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeves II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeves II has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeves II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeves II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeves II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.