Dr. Harold Richter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harold Richter, MD
Dr. Harold Richter, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Richter works at
Dr. Richter's Office Locations
Lynn Cancer Institute701 NW 13th St Fl 2, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-6400
The Center for Hematology Oncology6282 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 955-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Important message for Dr. Richter. I am a long-time patient for whom he has been prescribing Hydroxyurea. However, the Walmart pharmacy where I obtain prescriptions just told me they can no longer fill my prescriptions because the manufacturer no longer makes this product. Please have Dr. Richter advise me what I should do as I need my precription. Thanks, Helen Brower, 561-638-1268.
About Dr. Harold Richter, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790733053
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Booth Meml Med Ctr
- Nyu-Ny Va Med Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
