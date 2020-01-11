Overview of Dr. Harold Richter, MD

Dr. Harold Richter, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Richter works at Lynn Cancer Institute in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.