Dr. Harold Roberts, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.1 (17)
Map Pin Small Plantation, FL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harold Roberts, MD

Dr. Harold Roberts, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Roberts works at HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Plantation in Plantation, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Port Placements or Replacements and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roberts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Neurosurgeons LLC
    8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 475-9535
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Aventura
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 480, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 428-1059
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements
Ileus
Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements
Ileus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Pericardial Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Septal Defect
Carotid Artery Disease
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hiatal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Pulmonary Embolism
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Abdominal Pain
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arrhythmias
Barrett's Esophagus
Breast Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Coarctation of the Aorta
Colorectal Cancer
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Crohn's Disease
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Gastric Ulcer
Heart Tumors, Benign
Heart Valve Diseases
Hemorrhoids
Hyperparathyroidism
Impella Device
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Megacolon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Cancer
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Septic Embolism
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Harold Roberts, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417936808
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Hospital
    • University Of Maryland Medical System
    • University Of Maryland Medical System
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    Medical Education

