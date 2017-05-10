Overview of Dr. Harold Roberts, MD

Dr. Harold Roberts, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Plantation in Plantation, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Port Placements or Replacements and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.