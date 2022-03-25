Overview of Dr. Harold Rutila, MD

Dr. Harold Rutila, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Rutila works at Urological Services in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Prostate Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.