Dr. Harold Schick, MD
Overview of Dr. Harold Schick, MD
Dr. Harold Schick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merced, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Schick works at
Dr. Schick's Office Locations
Thomas M. Weed MD Inc.436 E Yosemite Ave Ste A, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 383-4200
Mercy Medical Center Merced333 Mercy Ave, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 564-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was disappointed with my appointment with Dr Schick. I waited 3 months to actually get an appointment with him. I felt like he was rushed, especially during the exam....must have been the over booking of customers. He seemed to lose patience during the question and answer part of the examination.
About Dr. Harold Schick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Cantonese, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1376550459
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schick has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schick speaks Cantonese, Cantonese and Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schick.
