See All Ophthalmologists in Merced, CA
Dr. Harold Schick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Harold Schick, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Harold Schick, MD

Dr. Harold Schick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merced, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Schick works at Thomas M. Weed MD Inc. in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Schick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas M. Weed MD Inc.
    436 E Yosemite Ave Ste A, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 383-4200
  2. 2
    Mercy Medical Center Merced
    333 Mercy Ave, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 564-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Merced

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schick?

    Jan 29, 2020
    I was disappointed with my appointment with Dr Schick. I waited 3 months to actually get an appointment with him. I felt like he was rushed, especially during the exam....must have been the over booking of customers. He seemed to lose patience during the question and answer part of the examination.
    — Jan 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harold Schick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harold Schick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schick to family and friends

    Dr. Schick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harold Schick, MD.

    About Dr. Harold Schick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Cantonese and Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376550459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Schick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schick works at Thomas M. Weed MD Inc. in Merced, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schick’s profile.

    Dr. Schick has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Schick speaks Cantonese, Cantonese and Chinese.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Harold Schick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.