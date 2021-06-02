Overview of Dr. Harold Schock, MD

Dr. Harold Schock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.



Dr. Schock works at Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Freedom, WI, Kaukauna, WI and Oconto, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.