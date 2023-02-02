See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. H Del Schutte Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (232)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. H Del Schutte Jr, MD

Dr. H Del Schutte Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schutte Jr works at Southern Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schutte Jr's Office Locations

  1
    Charleston Institute for Advanced Orthopedics
    851 Leonard Fulghum Dr Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 971-9350
  2
    Orthopaedic Specialists
    1300 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 971-9350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 232 ratings
    Patient Ratings (232)
    5 Star
    (212)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr. Schutte and his practice team recently replaced my arthritic hip in outpatient surgi-center setting. They provided caring, efficient and effective surgery and the following support. I have experienced no complications, have a very favorable outcome and was released from care at six weeks with the caveat for followup if any concerns arise in recovery to full activities. From my intake exam through scheduling, surgery and clinic followup visits the team has been everything you would hope for in an orthopedic practice. I strongly endorse considering Dr. H. Del Schutte, Jr for your hip replacement and other orthopedic procedures.
    Tom B — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. H Del Schutte Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740201805
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tennessee
    Internship
    • Meml Mission Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. H Del Schutte Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schutte Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schutte Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schutte Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schutte Jr works at Southern Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Schutte Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Schutte Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schutte Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    232 patients have reviewed Dr. Schutte Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schutte Jr.

