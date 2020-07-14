Overview of Dr. Harold Schwarz, MD

Dr. Harold Schwarz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Schwarz works at HAROLD POUST SCHWARZ MD in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.