Dr. Harold Selzman, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harold Selzman, MD

Dr. Harold Selzman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Selzman works at Surgical Oncology Consultants of Houston Pllc in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Selzman's Office Locations

    Surgical Oncology Consultants of Houston Pllc
    1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77002 (713) 651-0022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nausea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 24, 2021
    A Doctor who genuinely cares about his patients, has 50 plus years experience, and takes time to really get to know his patients. In my particular case, Dr. Selzman showed a God-given ability to draw accurate conclusions from some questions he asked and tied in lifestyle and health diagnosis to perfection. I'm thankful I found him and would strongly recommend to ?anyone who has a chance to be seen by him to do so
    Ron — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Harold Selzman, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 61 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720092455
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Hosp
    • Baylor Affliated Hosp
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Selzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selzman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selzman works at Surgical Oncology Consultants of Houston Pllc in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Selzman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Selzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

