Dr. Harold Silver, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harold Silver, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Knoxville Gastroenterology Consultants10800 Parkside Dr Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 686-5167
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Silver saved my life by his quick diagnosing and managing of my symptoms. After an upper GI he treated my condition which was very serious and with a hospital stay of 6 days, I am now feeling wonderful. Thank you Doctor Silver.
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1861461899
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
