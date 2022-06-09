See All Family Doctors in Valley Stream, NY
Dr. Harold Sirota, DO

Family Medicine
3.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harold Sirota, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Sirota works at Ira Klonsky MD in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit Health
    210 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 303, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 568-5850

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Harold Sirota, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619060183
    Education & Certifications

    • ACOFP - Fellowship Award
    • Peninsula Hospital in Queens, New York
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Sirota, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sirota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sirota has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sirota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sirota works at Ira Klonsky MD in Valley Stream, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sirota’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirota. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sirota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sirota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

