Overview

Dr. Harold Sirota, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Sirota works at Ira Klonsky MD in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.