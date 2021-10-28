See All Neurosurgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Harold Smith, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harold Smith, MD

Dr. Harold Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Mississippi Med Center|University of Mississippi Medical Center - Jackson

Dr. Smith works at Neurosurgical Specialists Of El Paso - West in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

    Neurosurgical Specialists Of El Paso - West
    1700 N Oregon St Ste 710, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7571
    Neurosurgical Specialists of El Paso - East
    10175 Gateway Blvd W Ste 220, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Las Palmas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meningiomas
Hydrocephalus
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Meningiomas
Hydrocephalus
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    Oct 28, 2021
    I saw Dr. Smith at Del Sol for my appointment and had my surgery there as well. His clinic looks brand new and is clean, fast, and his staff speak Spanish. His office did everything for me to get an MRI at the hospital, which was extremely easy and fast. Surgery team of nurses, doctors and anesthesia were simply amazing. I have never received such great care in my life. The hospital stay felt like a 5-star hotel and the food was even good! Dr. Smith and his team are so kind, he even personally followed up with me after I got discharged. If I could give Dr. Smith AND the Del Sol hospital 10 stars, I would!! Simply Amazing
    — Oct 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Harold Smith, MD
    About Dr. Harold Smith, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1891758652
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Mississippi Med Center|University of Mississippi Medical Center - Jackson
    • Univ Of Miss|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
