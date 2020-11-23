See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Harold Springs, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harold Springs, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Springs works at Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tryon Medical Partners
    Tryon Medical Partners
13557 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 1200, Charlotte, NC 28278

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Photo: Dr. Harold Springs, MD
    About Dr. Harold Springs, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184808305
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Springs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Springs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Springs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Springs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Springs works at Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Springs’s profile.

    Dr. Springs has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Springs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Springs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Springs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Springs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Springs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

