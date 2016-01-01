See All Nephrologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Harold Stein, MD

Nephrology
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harold Stein, MD

Dr. Harold Stein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. Stein works at Hypertension-Nephrology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hypertension Nephrology Associates
    7198 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Hypertension and Nephrology Associates
    735 Fitzwatertown Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Harold Stein, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • Male
    • 1073531398
    Education & Certifications

    • New Haven Hosp
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Holy Redeemer Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

