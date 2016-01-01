Overview of Dr. Harold Sy, MD

Dr. Harold Sy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.



Dr. Sy works at CHICAGO EYE INSTITUTE in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.