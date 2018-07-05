Dr. Harold Tepler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Tepler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Tepler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Tepler works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Medical Associates9223 Kennedy Blvd Ste D, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 868-2849
- 2 8901 Kennedy Blvd Ste 5S, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 868-2849
3
Palisades Medical Center7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 868-2849
4
Gastroenterology Medical Associates142 Palisade Ave Ste 201, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 792-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tepler is great. He took care of me when I was in the hospital, when his partner Dr. Raskin was away. I was very pleased with Dr. Tepler's competent care and he is very kind. If I could make any recommendation to him and Dr. Raskin-for the salvation of the practice, please do something about your staff. I called the Jersey City office to request an appointment and the staff was rude, cursed and hung up on me. They are great doctors, but the low class staff make them look bad.
About Dr. Harold Tepler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1073505376
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- St Lukes-Roosevelt
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Tepler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tepler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tepler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tepler works at
Dr. Tepler has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Duodenal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tepler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tepler speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tepler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.