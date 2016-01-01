Dr. Harold Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Watson, MD
Overview of Dr. Harold Watson, MD
Dr. Harold Watson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
The Hand Center195 Eastern Blvd Ste 200, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 527-7161
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harold Watson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1932218716
Education & Certifications
- Dr Joseph Boyes
- Hosp Spec Surg
- Hartford Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.