Overview

Dr. Harold Weiss, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Weiss works at WEISS HAROLD MD OFFICE in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.