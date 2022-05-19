Overview of Dr. Harold Welch, MD

Dr. Harold Welch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Welch works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA and Hyannis, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.