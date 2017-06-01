Dr. Harold Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Harold Yang, MD
Dr. Harold Yang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Lititz, WellSpan York Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Upmc Harrisburg111 S Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17101 Directions (717) 231-8700MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Upmc Pinnacle Hospitals2501 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 782-2100
Kantor and Tkatch Associates PC205 S Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17104 Directions (717) 231-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Upmc Lititz
- WellSpan York Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yang is very precise and exacting. I had my thyroid removed and no one would every know because my scar is very faint and in a crease of my neck. He is the kind of person you would always want for a surgeon.
About Dr. Harold Yang, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1770545634
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.