Dr. Haroldo Drachenberg, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.7 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Haroldo Drachenberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Olney, MD. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2919 Olney Sandy Spring Rd Ste C, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 753-6534

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Haroldo Drachenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548436041
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haroldo Drachenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drachenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drachenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Drachenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drachenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drachenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drachenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.