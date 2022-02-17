Overview of Dr. Haroldo Melo, MD

Dr. Haroldo Melo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. Melo works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.