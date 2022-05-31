See All Ophthalmologists in Montgomery, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (107)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD

Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Trihealth Evendale Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Chaudhry works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chaudhry's Office Locations

    Cincinnati Eye Institute
    10615 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-5133
    Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Fairfield Office
    563 Wessel Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 858-6500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Trihealth Evendale Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chronic Endophthalmitis

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 31, 2022
    Dr. Chaudhry was very professional and an excellent physician. He always explained everything clearly and answered all of my questions and concerns fully and understandable.
    — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245432392
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Health Science Center - New Orleans, LA
    • Georgetown University Chief Resident|Georgetown University/ Washington Hospital Center - Washington, D.C.
    Residency
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center, Dearborn, Mi
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University Of Medicine &amp; Dentistry Of New Jersey
    Medical Education

