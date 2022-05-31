Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD
Overview of Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Trihealth Evendale Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Chaudhry's Office Locations
Cincinnati Eye Institute10615 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Fairfield Office563 Wessel Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 858-6500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaudhry was very professional and an excellent physician. He always explained everything clearly and answered all of my questions and concerns fully and understandable.
About Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center - New Orleans, LA
- Georgetown University Chief Resident|Georgetown University/ Washington Hospital Center - Washington, D.C.
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center, Dearborn, Mi
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey
