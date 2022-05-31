Overview of Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD

Dr. Haroon Chaudhry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Trihealth Evendale Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.