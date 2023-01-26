Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faraz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD
Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College Karachi University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Faraz works at
Dr. Faraz's Office Locations
-
1
Humccp400 Frank W Burr Blvd Fl 2, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 903-3997
-
2
Edgewater103 River Rd Fl 2, Edgewater, NJ 07020 Directions (201) 941-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faraz?
I met Dr Faraz in the ER when I was having a massive heart attack. He was calm and listened to me. He took me into the Cath Lab where He saw that my LAD Artery (widowmaker) was 100% blocked. He performed a Stent and I am alive today to write this review. He was extremely knowledgeable and I am very fortunate he was on call the day I walked into the ER with chest pain. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1629250535
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Dow Medical College Karachi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faraz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faraz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faraz works at
Dr. Faraz has seen patients for Impella Device and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faraz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faraz speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Faraz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faraz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faraz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faraz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.