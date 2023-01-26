Overview of Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD

Dr. Haroon Faraz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College Karachi University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Faraz works at HUMCCP in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Edgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Impella Device and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.