Dr. Haroon Ilyas, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Haroon Ilyas, MD
Overview of Dr. Haroon Ilyas, MD
Dr. Haroon Ilyas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Ilyas works at
Dr. Ilyas' Office Locations
Brandon Eye Associates540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 103, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-2211Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy with the results of my cataract surgery!
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilyas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilyas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilyas has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilyas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilyas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.