Overview of Dr. Haroon Ilyas, MD

Dr. Haroon Ilyas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida.



Dr. Ilyas works at Brandon Eye Associates in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.