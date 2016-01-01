Dr. Haroon Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haroon Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Haroon Patel, MD
Dr. Haroon Patel, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and Driscoll Childrens Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Surgery of Houston7400 Fannin St Ste 700, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 673-8482
-
2
Cinco Ranch9910 Gaston Rd Ste 150, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 417-4832
-
3
Kingwood - The Woman's Place1330 Kingwood Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 805-3993Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Pediatrix Surgery of Houston - Kingwood Multispecialty Group215 Kingwood Executive Dr Ste 120, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (713) 766-1377
-
5
Sugar Land Clinic Located inside Primary Care of Telfair15890 Southwest Fwy Ste 230, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 597-6310
-
6
Willowbrook Clinic7915 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 673-8484Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
7
Pearland - The Woman's Place10223 Broadway St Ste E, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 347-4088Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Driscoll Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Haroon Patel, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982643979
Education & Certifications
- Floating Hosp Chldn-New Engl Med Ctr
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
- Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.