Overview of Dr. Haroon Patel, MD

Dr. Haroon Patel, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and Driscoll Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Pediatrix Surgery of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Kingwood, TX, Sugar Land, TX and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.