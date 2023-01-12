Overview

Dr. Haroon Rashid, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. Rashid works at Virginia Heart - Heart Rhythm Center in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.