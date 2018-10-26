Overview

Dr. Haroonur Rashid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Rmc and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Rashid works at Heart Physicians of Clear Lake in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.