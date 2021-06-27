Overview of Dr. Harout Nalbandian, MD

Dr. Harout Nalbandian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Nalbandian works at Harout Nalbandian MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.