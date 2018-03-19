Dr. Haroutiun Avedissian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avedissian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- NY
- Bronx
- Dr. Haroutiun Avedissian, MD
Dr. Haroutiun Avedissian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Haroutiun Avedissian, MD
Dr. Haroutiun Avedissian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from BATON ROUGE GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Avedissian works at
Dr. Avedissian's Office Locations
-
1
AFG Internal Medicine4350 Van Cortlandt Park E, Bronx, NY 10470 Directions (718) 231-4444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Avedissian?
He is caring, respectful and one of the most intelligent doctors I have ever had. He takes his time with your visits and will explain anything you don't understand. He is reassuring, positive and just a delight!!
About Dr. Haroutiun Avedissian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1669522744
Education & Certifications
- BATON ROUGE GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avedissian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avedissian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avedissian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avedissian works at
Dr. Avedissian speaks Armenian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Avedissian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avedissian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avedissian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avedissian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.