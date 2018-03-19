Overview of Dr. Haroutiun Avedissian, MD

Dr. Haroutiun Avedissian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from BATON ROUGE GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Avedissian works at AFG Internal Medicine in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.