See All Ophthalmologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD

Ophthalmology
2.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD

Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Hovanesian works at Pacific Coast Oms in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Hovanesian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Coast Oms
    1146 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 265-7777
  2. 2
    Glendale Adventist Medicat Center
    1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 409-8000
  3. 3
    Specialty Eye Care Medical Center, Inc.
    409 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 265-7777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chalazion
Stye
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Chalazion
Stye
Conjunctival Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hovanesian?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hovanesian to family and friends

    Dr. Hovanesian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hovanesian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD.

    About Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154341626
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovanesian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hovanesian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hovanesian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hovanesian works at Pacific Coast Oms in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hovanesian’s profile.

    Dr. Hovanesian has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hovanesian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovanesian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovanesian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovanesian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovanesian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Haroutun Hovanesian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.