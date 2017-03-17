Overview

Dr. Harpal Bhaika, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Valley Healthcare District and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Bhaika works at Kern Gastroenterology Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.