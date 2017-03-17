Dr. Harpal Bhaika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhaika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harpal Bhaika, MD
Overview
Dr. Harpal Bhaika, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Valley Healthcare District and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Locations
Kern Gastroenterology Medical Group5959 Truxtun Ave Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 323-8874
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Kern Valley Healthcare District
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Vvv good doctor ... prescribe only if needs Gives tips to keep healthy
About Dr. Harpal Bhaika, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982619763
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- Rajendra Hosp
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bhaika has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhaika accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhaika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhaika has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhaika on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhaika speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaika. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhaika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhaika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.